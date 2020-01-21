Northeastern State University Center for Tribal Studies will host a Native Life Senior Day, a free event for high school seniors, on Friday, Jan. 24. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Presentation topics will include admissions, financial aid, NSU scholarships, tribal scholarships, and information about the services and programs for native students.
Participants will have the opportunity to visit with current native students and engage during a panel about college life.
The event will also include a cultural powwow demonstration and lunch. Campus tours will be offered at 1:15 p.m.
Register to participate at tinyurl.com/NSUNativeLifeSeniorDay2020.
For more information, contact the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350.
