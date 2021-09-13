Northeastern State University has announced the 2021 Science and Technology Seminar Series. Six speakers will cover various scientific topics in presentations over the course of the semester.
The first two seminars will be held in person on the NSU Tahlequah campus in the Science Building, Room 146, from 4-5 p.m.
Joshua Muia of the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences School of Biomedical Sciences presented “The antithrombotic metalloprotease ADAMTS 13: Critical insights into its regulation and function” on Sept. 8.
Miriam Belmaker of the University of Tulsa’s Department of Anthropology will present “Dental tribology as a new paleoecological proxy” on Sept. 22.
The last four seminars of the series will be presented over Zoom on their respective dates from 4-5 p.m.
Karen Wozniak of Oklahoma State University’s Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics will present “Innate immune responses against deadly fungal pathogens” on Oct. 6. To attend this virtual seminar, visit https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91712768651.
Christine Brodsky of Pittsburg State University’s Department of Biology will present “Nearby nature: Importance of urban biodiversity from the local to global scale” on Oct. 20. To attend this virtual seminar, visit https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/95321121720.
Mahmoud Moradi of University of Arkansas’ Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry will present “Structural dynamics of prefusion spike protein of SARS-CoV-2'' on Nov. 3. To attend this virtual seminar, visit https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/97064896504.
Jessica Beyer of the University of Oklahoma Department of Biology will conclude the seminar series on Nov. 17 with a presentation topic that is to be announced. To attend this virtual seminar, visit https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/99321711288.
All of the seminars are free to attend and open to the public. For more information, contact Dr. Mark Paulissen at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.