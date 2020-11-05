From sea to shining sea, America was founded upon stolen Indigenous land. But throughout recent history, Native Americans have elevated their voices to reassert their peoplehood and to tell the world they still exist, and they are entitled to an adequate and safe education.
On Nov. 5, the Northeastern State University Native American Student Association organized Native American Heritage Day in conjunction with the Northeastern Activities Board. The event featured cultural presentations, and speakers voiced their concerns on a range of topics, such as water rights, geopolitics, and Native American student activism.
NSU Professor of Geography Christine Hallman gave the keynote speech and addressed geopolitical diversity.
The speakers focused on topics relating to Native American invisibility. Student Services coordinator for the Center of Tribal Studies, Sky Wildcat, identified reasons why Native American students struggle with retention in academia. They lack preparation, finances, and social support, and they experience invisibility in academic spaces.
Wildcat explained that the earliest institutions of the United States, such as Harvard, were designed to Christianize and assimilate Native American students. Few graduated because the odds were against them. Over time, many Native Americans still lack the resources that they need to succeed at the university, and many feel invisible in academic settings.
Both Wildcat and fellow student coordinator Brian Barlow pointed toward CNN's 2020 Election Day poll that failed to list Native Americans as a part of its demographics. They were listed as "Someone Else."
"They listed White, 65 percent; Latino, 13 percent; Black, 12 percent; Asian, 3 percent; and Something Else, 6 percent. There aren't a lot of people left as far as demographics. That just leaves us Native Americans," said Barlow.
Many Natives feel silenced in college spheres, and Sara Wright, Wyandotte tribal princess, who is serving a 10-year appointment, has made it her mission to speak to Native Americans to let them know they are not alone.
"It's my job to educate people that it is OK to have brown skin and long hair," she said.
As a part of her appointment, it is her task to give back to communities as a caregiver and educator.
Brennan Barrack, Choctaw, from Broken Bow, is the Small Events and Cultural Events chair at NSU.
"I graduated from the home of the Savages [Broken Bow High School]. All of the T-shirts at my school featured a Native American head. Always a White person would do flips and make whooping noises at halftime," she said.
She explained that gestures like these made her feel like a caricature.
"Our culture is not a costume. This is our heritage. Why are we reduced down to savages, redskins, or warriors? We are still here. These people don't see us as real people," Barrack said.
Many Native Americans share experiences of being "othered" on their own land, and academic spaces have not adequately addressed their needs.
Amaiya Bearpaw, Cherokee and Choctaw, from Jay, spoke on a crisis near her home in Cloud Creek.
According to Bearpaw, over the past decade, poultry farmers have illegally obtained permits by the Oklahoma Water Resource Board to set up poultry farms that are contaminating the water of the small Cherokee community.
"They're trying to put chicken houses on a watershed. They're issuing permits to pollute the water," she said.
"I have family and stepfamily that live there."
These chicken houses are built on hills, and after the rain falls, contaminated water drains from the houses into Cloud River.
Barlow told the audience everyone is responsible for caring for this land.
"We can't allow interests to degrade this land. Water is sacred. If you wouldn't put it in your own body, don't put it in the water," he said. "Someone is always downstream from someone else."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.