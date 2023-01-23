NSU, Inspired to Teach program support teacher pipeline, preparation

Oklahoma high school graduates interested in teaching are encouraged to enroll at Northeastern State University and apply for the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program this spring.
Also referred to as Inspired to Teach, the deadline to apply for this program this spring is Feb. 3.
“NSU has one of the most affordable tuition rates in Oklahoma and when coupled with the Inspired to Teach program and other scholarship opportunities, potential applicants will be assured they are traversing the most cost-effective pathway to earn a college degree,” said Assistant Dean of the College of Education Dr. Kelli Carney.
House Bill 3564 established the Inspired to Teach program last fall with the purpose to increase the number of quality teachers who are comprehensively prepared to instruct Pre-K through 12th grade students in Oklahoma public schools.
Eligibility requirements for the Inspired to Teach scholarship includes being a graduate from an Oklahoma high school, declaring a major at an accredited Oklahoma university teaching education program leading to a standard teaching certificate and maintaining a 2.5 GPA with full-time enrollment. In addition, scholarship recipients must commit to teach in an Oklahoma public Pre-K through 12th grade school for a minimum of five years upon graduation and licensure as a teacher.
Program participants may have the opportunity to earn up to $25,500 as they complete their Educator Preparation Program and teach in Oklahoma for a minimum of five years.
Transfer students can also take advantage of this scholarship at NSU thanks to existing agreements with numerous two-year institutions, such as Tulsa Community College, Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College for different education programs.
Carney said, while the number of students in Oklahoma public schools have sharply increased over the last 20 years, the number of comprehensively prepared teachers has decreased.
“The College of Education at NSU is one of the top four producers of quality educators across the state,” said Carney. “Our outstanding faculty focus on preparing professionals who are teaching scholars, educational leaders and developers of human potential. Our teacher candidates and other graduates are committed to excellence in their fields and making a difference in their communities.”
Carney said NSU teacher candidates also have solid job prospects after graduating, with 80% of teacher education graduates from the 2020-'21 academic year teaching in Oklahoma public schools as of spring 2022. Other students are pursuing a graduate degree before beginning their career and may be teaching at private schools.
In addition, low student-to-faculty ratios, multiple course modalities, including face-to-face, online, hybrid, and flexible internships also make NSU a top destination for potential teacher candidates.
For a full breakdown of eligibility requirements and to learn more about other teaching scholarships, visit https://coe.nsuok.edu/studentresources/scholarships.aspx.
Also, interested students can learn more by visiting the College of Education in Room 220 of Bagley Hall on the Tahlequah campus or by calling 918-444-3773 or 918-444-3720.
“There are multiple opportunities in education to expand your career options and grow as a professional and leader in your field,” said Carney. “It’s not an easy job, but it is one of the most rewarding jobs you’ll ever do. Oklahoma needs you.”
