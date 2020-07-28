NSU interns enthusiastic about Paradigm Shift

Paradigm Shift is an educational leadership program in Muskogee, but it's been making inroads in Cherokee County, too.
Normally, representatives spend their summers traveling across America, putting on leadership conferences and seminars for summer camps and other group events. This summer, however, they have had to move almost entirely virtual, due to COVID-19.
"COVID has changed the position drastically," said Epifanio Brust, Paradigm Shift summer intern and Northeastern State University student. "The job I applied for required me to travel around the country to lead events in person. Now most of our events transitioned to virtual events through Zoom."
However, this has not been totally negative. It allowed for the company to focus on their own brand, online presence, and come up with different new and exciting ideas for them to implement in the future.
Chris Rowland, Paradigm Shift summer intern and NSU student, said he has been a part of some projects so far.
"I was on the entrepreneurship committee where we learned about the company as a whole and did some big projects for the company," said Rowland. "I have also been on the video crew, where we are filming educational and motivation videos to boost our online profile."
While not working on the brand, Paradigm Shift is often working with their clients remotely. They work with the TRIO and GearUp programs to help them plan for the future.
"We facilitate our curriculum over Zoom to students all over the country," said Rowland. "Our goal for these students that are a part of TRIO and GearUp is to point them toward postsecondary education in the form of college, trade school or any other higher education. We lead them through activities and curriculum that cover our values as a company."
Carter Combs, NSU student and Paradigm Shift summer intern, further endorsed this mindset. He said the company hopes to unlock the potential of their clients.
"The company's main goal is to push underprivileged and potential first-generation college students towards pursuing post-secondary education," said Combs.
Combs has also been an intricate part of a new program on which Paradigm Shift is working: podcasting. He acts as head editor for the multiple podcasts.
"We are working on three start-up podcasts," said Combs. "The one we have released is called Red, White & Black. It is focused on the current rail state in America and in our smaller communities. We've had a lot of interesting conversations so far."
The podcast has gotten the attention of Oklahoma State Sen. George Young, and he will be a guest in an upcoming episode.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.