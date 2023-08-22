The Northeastern State University Live at the Jazz Lab series featuring performances from world-renowned jazz musicians will begin on Aug. 25.
Dr. Jordan VanHemert, NSU’s new director of jazz studies and commercial music, hopes the series will bring people together to appreciate jazz music in the campus community on a new level.
“Tahlequah has a beautiful small-town feel, but that shouldn’t prevent the community from experiencing world-class artists,” VanHemert said. “Building a world-class jazz concert and artist residency series is part of my goal for the NSU jazz and commercial music program. It guides us toward our goal of being a program of distinction in the state of Oklahoma and beyond.”
Kicking off the series is the widely celebrated Nick Mancini Collective featuring trumpeter John Daversa.
Vibraphonist/marimbist and composer Nick Mancini began his professional career as a drummer at the age of 15. Since then he has gone on to make quite the impact in the music industry, being recognized as the Honoree at the 18th annual Los Angeles Jazz Vibes Summit, voted “Best Jazz Percussionist’’ – on vibes – by DRUM Magazine’s readers and more.
He has arranged and overseen the production of multiple vocal and instrumental jazz records and boasts an ever-growing catalog of independently released recordings under his own name.
John Daversa is a multi-Grammy winning, Emmy nominated trumpet player, composer, arranger, producer, bandleader, and educator. He is world-renowned for his dynamic and emotive style of trumpet and EVI playing, along with imaginative, genre-bending compositions and arrangements. Daversa is chair of Studio Music and Jazz at Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and an active educator.
NYC-based and Japanese born pianist Miki Yamanaka is also set to perform as part of the Live at the Jazz Lab series in February 2024.
“Jazz music is inherently embedded into the community,” VanHemert said. “The NSU Jazz Lab is an educational space, but I would like it to become a go-to destination for live jazz in the community.”
The Nick Mancini Collective featuring Daversa will perform at the NSU Jazz Lab on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab in downtown Tahlequah. Tickets are free for NSU students with an ID, $5 for seniors, $10 for general admission, and can be purchased at the door.
For more information about jazz studies and commercial music at NSU, as well as other music programs, visit www.nsuok.edu/jazz.
