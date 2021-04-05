High school juniors are encouraged to register for Junior Day at Northeastern State University.
NSU will host Junior Day on Wednesday, April 7, at the Tahlequah campus. Registration is available online at www.nsuok.edu/JuniorDay.
In order to follow guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Junior Day event is limited to 250 students. Each student is allowed only one guest.
At the event, high school juniors will learn how current NSU students navigate the college search process, meet their admissions representative, learn about NSU scholarships, and discover why NSU may be the right fit for them.
Students will also be able to take a springtime tour of the Tahlequah campus, and will receive a free lunch and T-shirt.
Other upcoming events include Senior Day on Sept. 21 and 23; RiverHawk Rally fall preview day on Nov. 6; and the early scholarship deadline on Dec. 1.
For more information, visit Go2NSU.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.