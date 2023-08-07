The Kappa Sigma Chapter at Northeastern State University has been awarded a Founders’ Circle Award as one of the Fraternity’s top Chapters in North America.
The Founders’ Circle award is the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, recognizing outstanding chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation. Only five chapters of fraternity's 290 chapters and colonies received the Founders’ Circle award within Kappa Sigma in 2023.
“Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in North America. We pledge more men, on more campuses, and have more undergraduate members than any other fraternity. We support our communities by giving more time to community service and more money to charitable causes than any other fraternity. Winning a Founders’ Circle means that our Chapter at Northeastern State University is not just one of the best Chapters in Kappa Sigma, but is one of the top fraternity Chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Worthy Grand Master Burton R. Trembly, the new president of Kappa Sigma’s International Board of Directors.
Kappa Sigma’s Nu-Phi Chapter at NSU and its 49 members recorded the following achievements during its award-winning 2022-'23 academic year: the Chapter engaged in more than 4,300 hours of community service; raised more than $15,700 for charitable causes; and recruited its largest pledge class in over a decade.
Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in the world with more than 200,000 living members, including over 17,000 undergraduates and nearly 300 chapters and colonies throughout the United States and Canada. Founded in 1869 at the University of Virginia, Kappa Sigma International Headquarters is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
