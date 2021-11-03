NSU kicks off Indian Heritage Month celebrations

November is American Indian Heritage Month at Northeastern State University, and the Center for Tribal Studies has a slate of events planned to celebrate and share tribal cultures with the community.
Due to COVID-19, last year’s celebration at NSU was scaled back, but the center has returned this year to offer more in-person and virtual events. Many activities are being held both in-person and online.
Sara Barnett, executive director of the Center for Tribal Studies and citizen of the Muscogee Nation, said the month serves as a time for non-Natives to learn more about American Indian culture, heritage, traditions, art and more.
“I’m Muscogee every single day. It’s not relegated to one month out of the year,” she said. “I’m happy that we as a country take these opportunities to celebrate and perhaps educate ourselves on different cultures and different people. I do think it’s important, and I do appreciate the fact that individuals take this opportunity, but I don’t want us to limit ourselves to only thinking about [Natives] just during the month of November.”
The activities for the rest of the month include art displays, craft workshops, a film screening, and presentations on Native heritage. Today, Nov. 4, an Indian taco sale is being hosted by the Native American Student Association at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And on Friday, at 10 a.m., the Center for Tribal Studies will have a Facebook Live event featuring artist Bryan Waytula.
“I’ve been following him for about a year and just following his work,” Barnett said. “His mother was one of our artists that we featured last year, so it’s kind of nice to be able to now feature her son in this series of events. I’m excited to get to meet with him.”
Another activity will teach participants how to make a traditional dish. On Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charlotte Kingfisher-Wolfe will demonstrate how to make wishi at the NSU BCM.
“Charlotte will talk us through how they harvest it, how it’s prepared, and we’ll actually have some there for people to try,” Barnett said. “I’m really excited about that one.”
Matthew Anderson, Cherokee Nation cultural specialist and artist, demonstrated on the Tahlequah campus how to measure and make a pucker-toe moccasin. He discussed the types of material used to make a moccasin, the tools required, and patterns used to stitch the shoe, and gave expert advice on how to make moccasins more comfortable. He said he wears them as often as he can.
“They really are comfortable,” Anderson said. “They’re like gloves for your feet.”
Such crafts like making a pair of moccasins have been passed down through generations. Anderson said he learned leatherwork from his dad, while he was taught about the different kinds of stitching patterns from his grandmother.
“In most Native families, there’s a lot of things that were probably considered something the women would do while they were near the home and tending the garden,” he said. “But in most cases, it was grandfather or one of the uncles who actually taught how to do these things. So we’ve had many teachers.”
Anderson’s demonstration can be found at the NSU Center for Tribal Studies Facebook page, where virtual events will be held for month of November. There, full schedule of the events planned for American Indian Heritage Month can be found. For more information, visit offices.nsuok.edu/centerfortribalstudies/.
