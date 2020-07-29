Northeastern State University welcomes its first cohort of students entering the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program. The inaugural class of 20 students will begin coursework in October 2020 and complete their degree requirements in just over two years (27 months).
Physician assistants are advanced health care providers, licensed by state medical boards to practice medicine under the delegatory authority of a licensed physician. The physician assistant is able to provide a broad range of medical services within primary and specialty care including diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and health maintenance services. One of the goals of the NSU PAS program is to increase health care in rural communities.
“Our graduates will be encouraged to remain northeastern Oklahoma and to provide health care to the underserved, rural Oklahoma and American Indian populations,” said NSU President Steve Turner. “It is paramount to the success of our program and the health of the people in our region that graduates of our PAS program are able to demonstrate cultural sensitivity and respect for individual differences among colleagues and patients.”
With the emphasis of the program placed on providing health care in more individualized rural settings, NSU has partnered with several regional medical facilities to assist with the comprehensive clinical curriculum components of the program. Physician assistant students will experience clinical rotations in emergency medicine, family medicine, behavioral health, internal medicine, women’s health, pediatrics and surgery.
NSU students will practice and sharpen their advanced clinical skills in the Marilyn S. Gailey Clinical Skills Center on NSU’s Muskogee campus before training with local medical professionals.
“Within the clinical phase of the program, our students will be working specifically within rural hospitals and communities in this area to expose them to the challenges that health care communities face every day,” Dr. Troy Bender, NSU Physician Assistant Studies program director, said. “The curriculum of the program is designed to enable the students with the necessary knowledge, skills and clinical reasoning that is required to enter into clinical practice.”
Applications for NSU’s second PAS cohort will be available in April through the Centralized Application Service for Physician Assistants.
The Northeastern State University PAS program is accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant. ARC-PA is the accrediting agency that protects the interest of the public and physician assistant profession by defining the standards for physician assistant education and evaluating physician assistant educational programs within the territorial United States to ensure their compliance with those standards.
