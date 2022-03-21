NSU Libraries receive grant for women’s suffrage discussion project

The NSU Libraries are among 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It (LTAI): Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.
The competitive award comes with a $1,000 stipend to support programming costs and ten copies of five books covering the women’s suffrage theme. According to American Library Association, more than 100 libraries applied for the opportunity.
To open the program, Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel, associate professor of political science at Northeastern State University, will help bring "Women Making History: The 19th Amendment" book to life with insight and discussion. Interested attendees can register to attend the March session virtually using the Zoom registration link. They can also access the program readings ahead of the event online via its March program guide.
As part of the grant, the NSU Libraries will receive the following books: "The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote" by Elaine Weiss; "Women Making History: The 19th Amendment Book," essays compiled by the National Park Service; "Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All" by Martha S. Jones; "Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells" by Michelle Duster; and "The Once and Future Witches" by Alix E. Harrow.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022, Let’s Talk About It is a reading and discussion program that involves groups of people reading a series of books selected by national project scholars and discussing them in the context of an overarching theme. The format for a Let’s Talk About It program involves a series of programs in which a discussion group meets with a local humanities scholar to discuss one of the five books in the theme.
LTAI: Women’s Suffrage is a humanities discussion project from the American Library Association and is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). To explore resources from past LTAI themes, visit the project website.
For more information on upcoming programming, visit https://library.nsuok.edu/LTAI-2022.
