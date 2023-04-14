Northeastern State University Libraries will celebrate Earth Day with a week of events from April 17-21.
Various faculty members will lead different events during NSU’s Earth Day Week in an effort to inform students and community members of environmental issues and topics, while also bringing a fun and adventurous spirit to environmental protection.
NSU Libraries Earth Day and Sustainability Committee Chair SophiaBeverley Threatt said celebrating Earth Day provides individuals with a unique chance to reflect on their own human footprint, celebrate the efforts of environmentalists and Earth activists, and become aware of ways to protect and preserve the natural resources humanity relies upon.
“Student participation and attendance at these events are highly recommended,” said Threatt. “Many of the speakers will be able to provide information about ways where students can become involved with different areas or organizations concerning ways to contribute to celebrating the Earth and becoming better stewards going forward.”
Unless otherwise noted, all events will be held in person in the John Vaughan Library Room 105 and via Zoom.
• The NSU Trees Nature Walk will be April 17 at noon at Centennial Plaza.
• Riley Coy will present, “Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives” April 18 at 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/98420158985.
• Stephen Sturdivant will present, “How to Make Smarter Food Choices for the Planet” April 18 at 2 p.m. at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/93911155944.
• Red Maple Tree planting will be April 19 at 1 p.m. at NSU-Broken Arrow Library East Lawn.
• Dr. Sanchari Ghosh will present, “Spend Green, Save Green: Let’s Look at Alternatives” April 20 at 2 p.m. at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/99525741204.
• Brenda Bradford will present, “Upcycling Backyard Bounties” April 21 at 11 a.m. at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/94484709293.
• Dr. Christine Hallman will present, “Our Relationship with Trees: Symbols, Stories, and Science” April 21 at 2 p.m. at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/96733118888.
The John Vaughan Library will be displaying information on environmental protection throughout the week.
“Earth Day is a way we can celebrate and honor our home and inspire each other to do our best to protect the environment in whatever shape that takes,” said Hallman. “Earth Day is a moment in which we can reflect on how our actions and decisions impact our home.”
All activities are free and open to the public. For more information, contact SophiaBeverley Threatt at threatt@nsuok.edu or visit the NSU Libraries page for Earth Day Week at https://library.nsuok.edu/earthday.
