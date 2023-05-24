Northeastern State University Libraries will host its second Green Country Children’s Book Festival this fall, with plans for an extra session to inspire even more area students.
“[The festival] is targeted at elementary kids in grades 3-6. It’s a way for them and their teachers to join us on our NSU campus and spend a half-day interacting with diverse authors,” said Sarah Burkhead Whittle, NSU College of Education librarian and director of the Green Country Children’s Book Festival.
Six authors and illustrators are scheduled to attend this year’s festivals: Jaime Berry, Evan Griffith, Traci Sorell, Mary Beth Timothy, Charles Waters, and Brian Young.
Whittle said students will get to talk with these authors about writing and hopefully get inspired to be creative.
“It’s a great way for our kids to get excited about reading and writing,” said Whittle.
Green Country Children’s Book Festival is funded in part by Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, which states that, “any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in the program do not necessarily represent those of OH or NEH.”
Part of the OH grant pays for book bundles. Whittle said each teacher who comes to the festival will receive six sets of books from the visiting authors. The grant also pays for honorariums and travel stipends for two authors to focus on giving talks about their writing.
The festival was first held in 2022, and Whittle said around 715 students and over 50 teachers, school librarians, and elementary educators attended.
“We’re really looking forward to our second time [having the festival],” said Whittle.
Like last year, the festival will be held at the University Center on NSU’s Tahlequah campus.
“We knew with the size of our space allotment; we were doing an invite-only event,” she said.
Whittle said 13 schools were represented at the inaugural festival; however, there are plans for growth this year.
“We are going to expand and add another day,” said Whittle. “It will be Thursday afternoon on Oct. 5 and Friday morning and afternoon on Oct. 6.”
Whittle said the event is not open to the public, so organizers can ensure they have an accurate headcount. Registration will open closer to the festival date and for those interested in attending, the event is intended for school and teacher-led groups.
In 2022, attending students got to take home a free book by one of the visiting authors. Whittle hopes to continue this at the upcoming festival, but said organizers are still looking for funding. Anyone is interesting in contributing to this cause, she said, can learn more at nsugiving.com/bookfestival.
Learn more
Those with additional questions about the Green Country Children’s Book Festival may contact: bookfestival@nsuok.edu.
