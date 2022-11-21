Online nursing programs at Northeastern State University were ranked among the best in Oklahoma, according to a new rank released by EduMed.org.
NSU was ranked No. 3 in the state on EduMed's Top Online Nursing Programs in Oklahoma for 2023 ranking list for four-year schools. The website particularly highlighted the university's online RN to BSN, master's of science in nursing, and graduate certificate in nursing informatics as part of its accolades.
Started in 1982, NSU's RN to BSN program was the first of its kind in the state. The program accepts individuals who are already an RN or working toward a current RN license along with an associate degree or diploma from a regionally accredited nursing program. Enrollees in NSU's online RN to BSN program can complete the program in as few as 10 months. Major areas of emphasis include family nursing, community health, leadership, and research.
The master's of science in nursing degree at NSU prepares bachelors of science nurses to develop skills and competencies needed for professional nursing practice. Specialization options include nursing education, administrative leadership in nursing, and nursing informatics.
"NSU strives to meet the needs of our workforce community partners, that includes health care," said NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry. "We have long established relationships with health care professionals in our region and recognize the variety of needs each has in professional preparation and in meeting the shortages that exist in health care professions."
She described the university's approach to meet those needs as three pronged as the institution focuses on flexibility, affordability, and quality when designing its programs.
EduMed.org also recognized other healthcare-related programs at NSU among its most recent rankings. NSU's online master's in public health is ranked No. 8 in the nation on the website's Best Online MPH Programs for 2023 list and NSU's healthcare administration program earned the No. 14 spot on its Top Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration Online for 2023.
"We have amazing, engaged faculty that are involved with students, their progress, and focused on degree completion," said Landry. "We offer flexible scheduling and an online format that helps how students manage their access to the courses."
To learn more about the different health care programs available at NSU, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/healthprofessions/DegreePrograms/default.aspx.
