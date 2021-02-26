Northeastern State University continued its virtual biology and chemistry seminar series Friday, morning, Feb 26, this time discussing epidemiology and the Tulsa Health Department.
Madison Thomas, NSU alumnus and epidemiologist with THD, presented some of her findings while working with THD, along with an overview of what epidemiology is and some facts about COVID-19
“Every presentation given by the Tulsa Health Department begins with us stating our vision, mission and values,” said Thomas. “Our vision is to make Tulsa County the healthiest county in the country. Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of all Tulsa County residents, and our values, to treat all people with dignity and respect. We remember these and embody these with the work we do every day.”
Thomas gave her virtual audience of around 60 students a brief explanation of what she does as an epidemiologist. She said it is a rather broad field.
“It is considered a cornerstone of public health,” said Thomas. “It is defined as the study and analysis of the distribution, patterns and determinants of health and disease conditions in defined populations. There are many different areas of epidemiology, such a sexual health epidemiology and pharmaceutical epidemiology.”
According to Thomas, at THD, the epidemiologists' goals are to investigate reportable diseases; doing disease surveillance and publishing that data; to education to the public; and to do emergency preparedness. She said the main job out of these is to investigate reportable illnesses.
After going through the jobs of an epidemiologist, Thomas went into some facts about COVID-19 and the vaccination efforts.
“As of this morning, Tulsa County has had a total of 70,719 cases and 688 deaths. I believe that last week, we hit a milestone that 10 percent of Tulsa County had tested positive for COVID-19 since March of last year,” she said.
Thomas explained that Oklahoma is far from out of the woods regarding COVID-19 and, while things are getting better, there is still work to be done. On the bright side, she said vaccines are being administered very well around the state, with over 55 percent of Tulsa County residents over age 65 having begun the process.
Dr. Nathan Green, host of the seminar and NSU chemistry professor, had some kind things to say about Thomas.
“I am so grateful that people like you are doing what you are doing. So, thank you, sincerely,” said Green.
What's next
The next entry into the seminar series will take place March 26. “R-rate: Understanding the role of XRN2 in Repair, Recombination, Replication and R-loop formation” will be the topic presented by Dr. Julio Morales from the Department of Cell Biology, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences. Visit www.nsuok.edu/BCSeries for the complete schedule and links for the presentations.
