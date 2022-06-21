Northeastern State University will now offer its Master of Science in accounting and financial analysis degree online, as well to better meet growing workforce needs in those sectors.
In May, the Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education approved NSU's request to offer the program online. According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, demand for financial managers, accountants, auditors and financial analysts is projected to grow by 6-14% through 2028.
The program at NSU currently serves not only students from the Tulsa-metro area and Oklahoma, but also individuals from the quad-state areas of Kansas and Arkansas. NSU Associate Professor of Accounting Dr. Gary Freeman said offering the program online would especially help out-of-state students who at times drive 60 or more miles to complete their degree.
“We also often hear from former NSU students now living out-of-state who, based on their knowledge of NSU, wish to complete the program,” said Freeman. “Additionally, NSU remains one of the least expensive programs in the region.”
The master’s degree program in accounting and financial analysis at NSU provides working students the opportunity to further their knowledge and skills so they are better prepared for professional certification exams.
Freeman said a master’s degree in accounting and financial analysis at NSU started as a part-time program for working professionals. He added the program helps individuals meet the required 150 hours of education, which is generally about 30 hours above an undergraduate degree, to sit for the CPA exam, while providing additional knowledge for passing the CPA exam and other professional exams.
According to Freeman, the program at NSU stands out compared to other similar programs because of its cross-functional approach with finance.
“Not only do the classes focus on the preparation of financial statements but also on the using of those statements by financial professionals,” said Freeman. “This cross-functional approach differs from what many other universities offer in an accounting MS, thus providing a more robust learning experience.”
In addition, many of the students enrolled in the program are employed full time and an online offering of the degree would lessen their burden while increasing their chances of completing the program.
To learn more about the program visit cbt.nsuok.edu/Graduate/MAFA.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.