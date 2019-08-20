NSU Merchant Mall offers freebies, information

Within minutes after the University Center Ballroom doors opened at Northeastern State University Monday evening, the room was swarming with students, young and old, looking to learn more about the community in which they live.
NSU's Northeastern Activities Board hosted the 2019 Merchant Mall, an annual event that invites businesses and organizations to set up booths and advertise their services to college students. Around 50 different companies, organizations, and nonprofit groups were in attendance to grow their brand awareness and spread their message.
"We always do it the first day of classes of the semester," said Taylor Austin, NAB chair. "So all of the new freshmen and new students in general can come and get familiar with the businesses that are around here. And it gives the businesses a chance to kind of get to know the students and give them opportunities to bring them in."
Those who hadn't had dinner got a chance to eat for free, as multiple restaurants were handing out samples. Newk's Eatery, Mazzio's, Pizza Hut, and Buffalo Wild Wings were all passing out grub. When people weren't walking around with food in their hands, they were discussing how to get involved with different organizations, applying for jobs at retail shops, signing up for raffles, or entertaining themselves with a few rounds of the classic video game Pong.
"You get a bunch of free stuff, free food, and you can hang out with your friends," said Austin.
Jonathan Gammill, owner of RiverHawk nutrition, lucked out with a booth at the entrance of Merchant Mall. Once the event began, the outfit was inundated with students wanting to know more about the nutrition store. The businesses quickly handed out most of its giveaway products. Gammill even created a QR code specifically for the event so students could scan it with their phones and get 50 percent off at the store.
"You can only get it here," he said. "I felt smart."
Practically all of the products and services a college student might need were on display. Students got to experience what post-exam celebrations might taste like, as The Rollie Pollie ice cream shop was handing out samples. For the late sleepers and night owls, college often requires a large amount of caffeine, so a couple of local coffee joints were on hand. And for the fashionable types, several local boutiques, salons, and clothing stores were there to offer coupons and share information about their business.
Teresa Williams, owner of Threadz Consignment, said it was the perfect opportunity to reach out to "a huge demographic."
"You know they can make some side money on clothes they don't wear anymore," Williams said. "What student doesn't need a little bit of side cash? So this is a way for them to recycle some of their clothing and get some new styles for campus. We have all the latest brands. We have everything that these kids are going to want that they go to a mall for that's an hour away."
Each student who joined the Merchant Mall was given a bag upon entry. That would eventually become a necessary item, as practically every booth had something to give them. For some students, it felt like walking around a mall where everything is free.
"This thing is awesome," said Rae Price, NSU student. "I've filled up this whole bag with handouts and free samples. We've kind of just been walking around and trying everything kind of like we would at a regular mall. Except this is cool, because everything is free and you can find a job at the same time."
Check it out
For more information on NSU's Northeastern Activities Board, call 918-444-2526 or visit www.nsuok.edu/nab.
