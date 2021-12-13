Northeastern State University was named as one of the region's 2021 Top Inclusive Workplaces by Mosaic, the Tulsa Regional Chambers diversity business council.
The annual recognition is given to area employers with robust diversity and inclusion strategies. NSU was one of more than 70 northeast Oklahoma organizations recognized for their commitment to fostering diverse workforces and an equitable community.
"We're proud of this recognition of our ongoing efforts to be an inclusive workplace," NSU President Steve Turner said. "NSU remains committed to working towards cultivating and sustaining an inclusive and welcoming campus for all."
To gain recognition as a Top Inclusive Workspace, an organization must meet certain criteria based on each of five key metrics: CEO commitment, community outreach, diverse suppliers, diverse people and internal policies.
NSU and the other organizations were recognized at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's State of Inclusion on Oct. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.