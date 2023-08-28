Northeastern State University has been recognized as a 2023 Best College by Money.com.
The website analyzed more than 700 four-year colleges based on quality of education, affordability, and student outcomes to create a list of colleges where students’ tuition money and time is more likely to pay off.
To identify this year’s Best Colleges in America, Money.com analyzed dozens of data points, including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, and alumni salaries and reported the top schools in the country based on a new star rating system.
NSU received a rating of three and a half stars and is one of only five colleges in the state of Oklahoma to be recognized.
“Year after year, NSU remains committed to being a great value to students,” Dan Mabery, vice president of University Relations, said. “By keeping costs affordable while expanding educational opportunities for students that will have a positive impact on them long after graduation, we are able to do just that.”
According to Money.com data, 90% of financial need is met for NSU students through various forms of financial assistance. This support helps students graduate with less financial stress.
Student success after graduation data was another driving factor in NSU being recognized as a 2023 Best College. According to Money.com, students who graduate with a degree from NSU go on to earn 62% more in their careers than those who only hold a high school diploma.
This helps students to know that their academic and financial investment on an NSU degree will pay off in the long run.
NSU offers a variety of degree programs and certificates that can be completed in person or online that allow students to meet their academic goals while making the most of their time and money.
To learn more about programs at NSU, visit Go2NSU.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.