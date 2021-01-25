Northeastern State University has been ranked as the best college in Oklahoma for a Health Administration degree, according to universities.com.
NSU’s bachelor of business administration, with a concentration in health care administration, aims to prepare students to manage and improve health care organizations.
Courtney Hamby, program director for the Health Organizations Administration program, said it is their utmost priority to provide an exceptional educational experience and send graduates into the field prepared.
“During the past year, the NSU HOA Program faculty has worked diligently to reform this program to meet the needs of both current and future students,” Hamby said. “It is our ultimate hope that passionate health care leaders will improve the overall quality of the health care delivery system across the state of Oklahoma and beyond.”
NSU offers three HOA program emphasis options: health care administration, health informative, and long-term care. Hamby said this degree prepares students to stay at the forefront of health care administration and shape the future of the growing industry.
Classes are offered in an eight-week format, all online, with the option to start the program five times per year in January, March, June, August or October.
“This degree can be completed 100 percent online, making it the perfect option for a working adult or a health professional seeking to move to a non-direct patient care setting,” Hamby said.
Dr. Janet Buzzard, dean of the College of Business & Technology, said to meet workforce demands, the college now offers certificates in health care administration leadership, operations leadership, data analytics, international business, and human resources management.
For more information about NSU’s HOA program, visit www.nsuok.edu/hoa or email Hamby at healthcaremgt@nsuok.edu.
To view NSU on universities.com’s list, visit www.universities.com/index.php/find/oklahoma/best/healthcare/health-administration.
