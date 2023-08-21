Northeastern State University was the only public Oklahoma institution named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society 2023 Transfer Honor Roll for their support of community college transfer students.
PTK named 208 colleges and universities from across the country to the Transfer Honor Roll this year. This accolade underscores NSU’s commitment to academic excellence and dedication to providing support and opportunities for transfer students.
“Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement for some of the most talented potential students, as well as providing substantial scholarship opportunities for students,” said Dr. Kelly Jo Larsen, assistant vice president for enrollment management. “By achieving Honor Roll status, NSU gains exposure to a talented array of potential students, while also communicating our transfer-friendly status.”
The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion. The honor roll is chosen from among the top 25% highest-ranked colleges through their Transfer Friendliness Rating.
NSU is dedicated to creating a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to attaining a four-year degree in the program of their choice. In doing so the NSU Smart Choice model program was developed.
“NSU welcomes transfer students from many institutions, but we are most proud of the work we do with our Smart Choice schools: Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, NEO A&M and Tulsa Community College,” said Larsen. “With these partnerships, we are able to create seamless transitions for transfer students that keep them on track for graduation. Supporting our area community college partners is a top priority for us.”
To learn more about Transfer Student Services at NSU, visit www.nsuok.edu/transfer.
