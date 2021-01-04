The Northeastern State University Native Strong recruitment event for American Indian high school students previously scheduled as an in-person event will be held virtually on Jan. 22.
“While it is unfortunate that we are not able to have this event in person due to COVID-19, we will continue to provide hands-on sessions where students can learn essential tools for applying to and being in college, such as how to draft your personal essay and begin your FASFA application,” said Sky Wildcat, student services coordinator for the Center for Tribal Studies. “We want to encourage organic, real conversations between attendees and facilitators, and urge students and their guests to come with any and all questions. This is an opportunity for anybody to learn what college has to offer and what it means to be a Native student attending college.”
The virtual event will include interactive Zoom sessions during which participants can expect to receive step-by-step instructions and tips for applying for admission, scholarships and financial aid. It will also include a student panel, where members of the NSU Native student community will share their experiences and advice for the incoming students.
Individuals who register in advance will receive an electronic packet of handouts to supplement the discussion for each topic, as well as tools to help students stay organized and on track to completing the college admissions and scholarship application processes. Those who attend the virtual event will be sent a swag bag, which will include the popular Native Strong T-shirt.
To receive updates and details regarding the schedule, individuals can register at tinyurl.com/NativeStrong2021. For more information, call the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350.
