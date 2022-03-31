NSU, NeoHealth partnership wins Regents Business Excellence Award

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has recognized a partnership between Northeastern State University and Northeastern Community Health Centers Inc. to bring affordable, quality health care to NSU and the community.
Since 2016, NeoHealth assumed operation of the NSU Tahlequah campus student health clinic.
"This partnership has been invaluable for NSU as it allows students, faculty and staff access to low-cost, high quality medical services on or near our three campuses," NSU President Steve Turner said. "We are especially appreciative of the support NeoHealth provided as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and they were an asset in helping keep our NSU family healthy and safe during uncertain times."
During the pandemic, NeoHealth and NSU secured over 4,000 BinaxNOW Ag Card Tests for students to utilize at no cost.
Beyond providing direct medical services to our students, employees and the community, NSU officials relied on the health provider as a source of real-time data to combat the reality of the pandemic.
Together, NeoHealth and NSU have successfully kept the positive known cases across our three campuses at a low rate.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education's Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award is designed to highlight successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses and to further cultivate the higher learning environment through State Regents' Economic Development Grants.
The partnership between NSU and NeoHealth was one of 26 business and higher education institution partnerships the regents recognized this year.
"Our colleges and universities continue to collaborate successfully with public, private and nonprofit partners to strengthen economic and workforce development across our state," Chancellor Allison D. Garrett said in an OSRHE press release. "The State Regents and I are proud to celebrate the positive impact of these partnerships as we all work together to build the skilled workforce required to make Oklahoma competitive on a global stage."
NeoHealth is one of 22 federally qualified health centers in Oklahoma. They offer primary care, pediatrics, OBGYN women's health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and ear, nose, throat and allergy care throughout their 13 locations.
While its primary focus is on students, the NeoHealth Medical Center on the Tahlequah campus also provides affordable, quality health care to patients with Medicaid, Medicare and third-party insurance and those without insurance. Uninsured patients may qualify for a discount. Staff will work with patients to establish payment plans.
NeoHealth has also provided NSU with financial assistance, totaling approximately $27,000, which supports student scholarships, a veterans' monument and other critical needs.
For more information about services and locations, visit www.neohealth.org.
