Following spring break, NSU shut down its campus due to COVID-19. Students who lived on campus were only allowed to return to get essentials, resulting in many of their belongings being left in their dorms unattended. Some students were not allowed to officially move out started in May.
“We usually don’t have property in the rooms for this long unattended,” said Captain James Bell, campus police officer.
When returning to campus to pack the rest of their things, multiple students began noticing some of their belongings were missing.
“Because there was such a time lag, we didn’t find out about the burglaries until May or June, when everyone was coming back,” said Bell.
During this time, a total of eight dorms located in Cobb Hall were broken into, and various items were stolen from these dorms. Montana Hale, Inola sophomore, only had a $200 vacuum which was stolen, as she had already taken most of her things back home.
“The girl in the room across from us went back to get the rest of her stuff, and she had said ‘Hey! Heads up, my stuff got broken into,’” said Hale.
Kayla Vaughn, Broken Arrow sophomore, found out about the burglaries in a similar way, as the girl who lived across the hall from her informed her that her TV had been stolen. Vaughn checked to see if she had any items missing. When Vaughn examined her room, she found her Wii, Wii games, multiple pairs of shoes, a tower fan, an air purifier, some jewelry, and other various items were missing.
The majority of items stolen have not been recovered, but some students were able to get a few items back, as they were being sold on Facebook.
“I was only able to get one pair of shoes back,” said Vaughn.
The person who was selling the stolen goods has been arrested and charged with two felonies. They refused to cooperate, resulting in no leads coming of it. The stolen items were being sold through different methods as well, including through text messages. By selling it this way it is hard to trace where the property is located, according to Bell.
There were no signs of forced entry, so campus police are unsure of how the culprit entered the building and entered the rooms, as all residents claimed to have locked their doors.
Because campus police did not find out about the burglaries until months after they had taken place, the footage from security cameras was inaccessible due to limited storage.
One theory is the culprit might have had access by having a key, which would coincide with no forced entry. They were able to view who entered the building by looking at card swipes, though it was few people due to the shutdown. They have talked to everyone who has entered, but it has not lead anywhere.
Campus police were unable to connect the person who was arrested for selling the stolen goods to anyone on campus, leading to more dead ends on how the building was entered.
“There was one first floor apartment that didn’t have a screen on the window,” said Bell. “It could’ve been someone gained access there.”
If NSU is forced to shut down campus again, Bell hopes they are able to inform students to move out before having to leave.
“Hopefully…everyone will get a little more notice that they won’t be coming back, so we can get everybody properly moved out,” said Bell.
For more information on this case, call campus police at 918-444-5678.
