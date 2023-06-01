In response to a recent “cybersecurity incident,” Northeastern State University has disabled its entire network in order to investigate the issue.
On May 29, NSU sent out a message via email and social media notifying the public of a network disruption. NSU followed up with an update to the situation June 1 and announced that early on May 26, the university’s IT team became aware of a cybersecurity incident that impacted its network.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the IT department disabled the network at 4:30 a.m. on May 26 and began investigating the issue with the assistance of external consultants. At this time, our consultants have found no evidence that NSU data has been stolen,” said Jennifer Zehnder, NSU Communications director, in the update. “As we move forward, the IT team is methodically working through our network to ensure we can safely reconnect enterprise systems and servers. Systems are coming online at an appropriate pace based upon established priorities.”
Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery said NSU’s entire network was disabled due to the cybersecurity incident.
“This means that nothing remained connected to the network, which has resulted in challenges for everyone, including those seeking transcripts over the past few days,” said Mabery.
Mabery said the network and internet-based services are being restored, but that this process takes time.
“It is possible that transcript services will be available early next week. Students should expect to start classes as scheduled,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.