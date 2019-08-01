Northeastern State University is partnering with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to offer tuition waivers to high school juniors for concurrent enrollment in fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.
As a pilot program, the Concurrent Enrollment Waiver Reimbursement Program is being expanded from high school seniors to include qualified high school juniors for up to nine hours for the academic year, subject to available funds.
This free tuition program will allow more high school students the ability to enroll in college, have a head start on their educations, and also develop the confidence to earn a college degree.
Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Deborah Landry said this program is a great opportunity for students.
"Concurrent enrollment provides an opportunity for high school students to explore college classes and earn college credit from NSU, helping students get a head start on their college coursework," said Landry.
While tuition is free, students will be responsible for course fees and course textbooks.
To take concurrent classes at NSU, students must have a 3.0 GPA, be in the top 50% of their class, and have a minimum ACT 20 (composite) score or SAT 1020 (Evidence Based Reading, Writing and Math) score.
For more information, contact NSU Admissions and Recruitment at 918-444-4675 or email admissions@nsuok.edu. To apply to NSU, visit apply.nsuok.edu.
