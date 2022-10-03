Oklahoma law enforcement officers are now able to receive up to 27 hours of college course credit at Northeastern State University for completing Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training courses.
CLEET provides the education and training needed to become a certified peace or police officer in the state of Oklahoma. The agency also runs the Collegiate Officer Program which is one way for students to receive the instruction needed to become a certified peace or police officer in Oklahoma. An associate or bachelor's degree is required to complete the Collegiate Officer Program.
"We are offering this opportunity as a prior learning assessment," said Katelyn Cline, recruiter and advisor with the NSU College of Extended Learning. "The CLEET certification the student has obtained encompasses the course requirements of the 27 hours they will receive at NSU. Our hope is to show these officers that we believe they should get college credit for already completing and obtaining education in order to become a police officer."
Cline said NSU is not directly partnered with the council. NSU works with individuals who have obtained their CLEET Certification hoping to use that as a stepping stone towards a criminal justice degree. NSU programs are available fully online. Cline said applying a student's CLEET training as college credit helps them obtain their degree at a much faster rate.
To learn more about CLEET visit https://www.ok.gov/cleet/index.html. For more information about NSU and applying CLEET Certification to getting a criminal justice degree contact Cline at 918-449-6470 or cline05@nsuok.edu.
