Northeastern State University recently signed an Educational Partnership Agreement with the National Security Agency.
Through this educational partnership, NSU seeks to increase the national cybersecurity talent pipeline for students from underrepresented populations in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.
"The educational partnership is mutually beneficial and will provide several new opportunities for our students," said Dr. Michael Wilds, professor of criminal justice, legal studies, homeland security, and cybersecurity. "Our students will have access to NSA resources, making them more globally competitive in an emerging digital world. The partnership also opens the door to career advice and unique research and educational opportunities for our students."
Wilds will serve as the university's liaison to NSA.
Established in 1909, Northeastern State University is Oklahoma's fourth largest public four year institution, offering bachelor's, master's, and a doctorate degree in optometry. Prior to 1909, NSU was founded as the Cherokee National Female Seminary in 1846. This historic link to the Cherokee Nation and Indian Territory makes NSU the oldest institution of higher learning in Oklahoma.
To this day, NSU graduates more Native American Students than any other U.S. academic institution of higher learning. With this proud tradition and culture, NSU has a long legacy of tradition and service to the state and nation.
Northeastern State University's main, residential campus is in Tahlequah. The university has branch campus locations in Muskogee and Broken Arrow. NSU also offers a broad array of online and in-person programs and classes, including the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
For more information, contact Wilds at wilds@nsuok.edu.
