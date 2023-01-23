NSU offers full slate of seasonal performances

Northeastern State University is set to host several concerts and musical performances this spring, including a continuation of the Sequoyah Performing Arts Series.
Dr. Joseph Bello said the NSU Wind Ensemble has a concert set for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m at the NSU Center for Performing Arts. This program, titled “Wildflowers," features music by Grainger, Shapiro, and Mackey and is free and open to the public.
Jazz Band Director Mike Cameron listed several upcoming performances of his ensemble, starting with two faculty-led jam sessions on Feb. 2 and Feb. 15 at the NSU Jazz Lab at 7 p.m.
“The Instrumental Day concert featuring Los Angeles based jazz clarinetist John Tegmeyer is on Feb 6 at 7 p.m. at the CPA,” said Cameron. “The Green Country Jazz Festival is on March 5-6, featuring Guggenheim 'Genius Grant' Award Recipient and Grammy Nominated Alto Saxophonist Miguel Zenón.”
According to Zenón’s website, the Puerto Rican-born saxophonist and composer concentrates his work on perfecting a fine mix between Jazz and his many musical influences.
The “Judges Jam” is on March 5 at 8 p.m. followed by a Jazz Ensemble concert on March 6 with the compositions and performance of Zenón.
On March 31, Cameron said Garrett “Big G” Jacobson Blues Band will perform at the Jazz Lab at 7 p.m. The event is free for students and general admission is $10. “Jazz, Blues and BBQ” will be held at the Jazz Lab April 15 starting at 3 p.m.
“Come enjoy the sounds of the 'territory' big bands such as Count Basie and feast on some great barbecue,” said Cameron.
Several upcoming shows are part the 2022-’23 season of the Sequoyah Performing Arts Series. On Jan. 25-26, the acapella Face Vocal Band featuring Tahlequah native Anderson Daniel will perform at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Next in line is “Arsenic and Old Lace” on April 19-20, a performance paying homage to the 40th anniversary of the NSU Playhouse.
The final of the season’s performing arts series will be “River City Players: 40 Years of Favorites” at the NSU Playhouse.
“We’re super excited about the 40th season of River City Players,” said Dr. Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU and theater professor, in an October press release. “We’re working with some of the original directors and performers from as far back as the 1980s to get ideas about favorite songs and traditions with River City Players.”
