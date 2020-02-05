Northeastern State University is now offering a STEM Education Certificate designed to enhance educators’ content knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and math subject areas and develop the instructional skills essential for highly-qualified STEM professionals.
The program is offered 100 percent online or blended with in-person classes.
In this certificate program, educators will build knowledge of 21st century skills to implement innovative pedagogy, improve instructional effectiveness and create experiential-based classroom learning opportunities.
“We are here to serve formal and informal educators in the development of STEM-based skills and content knowledge that are emblematic of effective teaching while supporting specific career goals in STEM education,” said Dr. Pamela Christol, professor of science education.
While earning a STEM Education Certificate, students will learn the best practices of integrating STEM concepts into the classroom, learn how to begin, develop and lead STEM initiatives at the school, district, state and national level, and achieve essential skills for growth into a STEM leadership position.
Earn the certificate in one year or stack the certificate with other courses to earn a master’s degree at NSU, such as a Master in Education in science education, Master in Education in mathematics education and a Master in Education in instructional leadership.
With a master’s degree, students will learn how to move into a leadership or administrative role at a school, district, state or national level, increase STEM content knowledge and teaching skills necessary for highly qualified STEM professionals, and increase earning potential and professional opportunities.
For more information on the coursework and schedules, visit www.nsuok.edu/STEMED.
