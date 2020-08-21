Northeastern State University's online class fees have irked some students, while others are more understanding - but officials say it's necessary to cover the cost of the technology.
With tuition prices continuing to rise at universities across the nation, students are looking to save money any chance they get. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused students' finances to run low, in more ways than one.
The move of many courses to an online format could be seen as a responsible one by Northeastern State University, but one that will cost many students hundreds of dollars. The virtual classes are optional alternatives for students who would rather attend their classes via Zoom instead of in person, and they cost students an additional $50 fee per hour.
A reason does not need to be given as to why a student may choose to take a class over Zoom. It could be for health concerns, or just if they would rather stay in the comfort of their homes. But they must still pay the additional fee.
Some students have claimed the additional fees are not fair. Two contacted the Daily Press to complain that tuition prices are already high enough, and that further increasing them is not a good move.
Austin Headlee, a graduate student, does not believe NSU has adequately explained the reason for the fees.
"I don't know where the money is going or if it was actually needed for the online classes, so I feel like there's a disconnect between the university and the students," said Headlee.
Headlee also said his online class experience, while not horrible, was not great, either.
"I had trouble hearing the students in the classroom, so that made it difficult for a full classroom discussion," said Headlee. "Luckily there were enough people in the VCM [virtual class meeting] so we could have a group discussion there."
But others understand the online fee. Savannah Wood, NSU senior, tries to take classes in person any chance she gets - not just because online classes come with an additional fee, but because she loves interactions with other people.
"I'm extremely extroverted, so I take any excuse I can to have a class in person, especially with the possibility of campus shutting down again," said Wood. "NSU has always had an extra fee for online classes, but that wasn't really my reason for taking classes in person."
Dan Mabery, vice president of University Relations at NSU, defended the implementation of the fee, too. He indicated the fee for a Zoom class is not any different from those for other online courses.
"NSU has charged a fee for courses that require software and equipment to facilitate delivery since the days of interactive television. Courses that are delivered as blended or fully online have the online course fee applied. Currently, that fee is $50 per credit hour, which pays for software licenses, equipment infrastructure, and technology personnel to keep systems operating," said Mabery. "At their time of initial enrollment, students choose whether or not to enroll in course sections with online fees."
Mabery also said that in the case of a face-to-face class having to transition to online learning altogether, the fee will not be charged.
"In this time of COVID, if the institution must move a face-to-face class to online delivery unexpectedly to accommodate health concerns, then the student is not charged. If a student feels an online fee was applied incorrectly due to an enrollment shift, they should contact the dean of their college," said Mabery.
