NSU offers scholarships for social work professionals

BROKEN ARROW-- Northeastern State University announced a new scholarship program to recruit and retain qualified social work professionals working with diverse populations and cultures impacted by the Tulsa-area child welfare system.
NSU will offer scholarships through academic year 2023 to undergraduate students studying social work at NSU-Broken Arrow, specifically those transferring to NSU from Tulsa Community College, have demonstrated financial need and are seeking Child Welfare Specialization. The scholarships will be supported by a $100,000 grant from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.
"We are very grateful for the generous financial support from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies - a scholarship opportunity which will open doors for many students pursuing a calling to social work practice," Social Work Department Chair for NSU Dr. Eun-Jun Bang said. "This scholarship will support our students in completing their education and enabling them to work with underserved and underrepresented populations, particularly children and their families."
At NSU, the Child Welfare Specialization focuses on training social work students on trauma-informed care, family and child welfare services, the child welfare system, foster care, adoption, child maltreatment, domestic violence, adolescents and youth offenders.
It also requires social work students to complete 450 hours of practicum in a state child welfare setting.
In Oklahoma's most recent fiscal year, nearly 3,500 children were removed from their home due to abuse or neglect, resulting in trauma for each of those children. Trained social workers can use trauma-informed practices to instill resiliency and hope in those children and promote family wellbeing.
"We are pleased to support the important work Northeastern is doing to encourage more students to pursue social work in the area of child welfare," Director of Tulsa Grantmaking with the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies Alana Hughes said. "It is critically important that we have professionals trained and equipped to support families served by the child welfare system, especially in the aftermath of a pandemic that has had a devastating mental, social, academic and economic impact."
Currently, TCC students can receive an Associate Degree of Science Human Services Pre-Social Work and transfer seamlessly to NSU's Bachelor of Science in Social Work offered on its Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses.
This program requires students to complete 54 credit hours, including two semester-long, hands-on practicums within an institution or agency, where they are trained to practice generalist social work for a variety of public, private and tribal agencies.
The Bachelor of Science in Social Work program at NSU is accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.
For more information about the scholarship program for social work majors studying at NSU-Broken Arrow, contact NSU's Dr. Virginia Whitekiller at 918-444-3517 or longvs@nsuok.edu.
