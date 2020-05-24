Northeastern State University will host the 2020 Summer Bridge Program online through Zoom and Blackboard for incoming students.
The NSU Summer Bridge Program is an academic experience for students transitioning from high school to college who are required to take one or more developmental, zero-level or non-credit courses. In addition to the academic components, students will participate in workshops, co-curricular activities, meet other students, and learn about campus life.
"The program prepares students for college level course work, introduces them to NSU's expectations, and helps build a foundation for being a successful student," said Dr. Kendra Haggard, associate director for student transitions.
The Summer Bridge Program is a four-week camp held July 6-30. The deadline to apply is June 26. At the end, students will have the opportunity to retest and place out of zero-level courses. Scholarships are available.
"This program will provide students with the tools they need to be successful college students and have the opportunity to begin their academic journey in credit bearing courses," said Haggard.
For more information, email Haggard at haggardk@nsuok.edu.
