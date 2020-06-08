Northeastern State University is accepting applications for several educational and fun youth summer camps on its Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses.
Summer Youth Academies are through the Continuing Education Department, and begin in June with programs available online and in person for children ages four and older. A variety of academies are available including Minecraft, Treasure Hunters, Robotics Summer Olympics, Art, Video Game Design, Jedi, Cooking in Space and more.
Camps are set for June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, and June 29-July 3. Tahlequah camp registration is $160 per week and includes snacks, lunch, supplies and a T-shirt.
All precautions will be taken following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NSU guidelines; many of the teachers are parents and have added additional guidelines for us to follow. The safety of the children is of most importance to those organizing the RACE Youth Summer Academies. Temperatures will be taken three times a day for students and staff; masks will be provided; disinfection will be done three times a day; no adults will be allowed in the building except teachers and staff; and other precautions are set. All guidelines will be provided before camp dates.
For a full list of summer camps, to register or get more information, visit www.nsuok.edu/summercamps or email ce@nsuok.edu.
