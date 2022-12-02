NSU office supports diverse student groups

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern State University is supporting various student organizations and working to bring eclectic programming to campus.
Office Coordinator Kasey Rhone, who writes a weekly column for the Tahlequah Daily Press, said she loves talking about how the office helps students.
"The office supports cultural- and identity-based student organizations," said Rhone. "For example, during my time at NSU, I have served as the adviser for the Association of Black Collegians and last year as co-adviser of Stonewall Equality Alliance."
Garrett Wall, active member of the NSU Stonewall Equality Alliance, said Rhone is always the No. 1 supporter of every NSU student.
"She's always up to bat to support students who need help," said Wall.
For Stonewall, Wall said, Rhone is in charge of the organization's finances, helps coordinate events, and provide resources.
She also keeps its members in the loop on current events.
Earlier this year, ABC and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion held events throughout February in honor of Black History Month, starting off with a Black History Showcase.
Neriah Wharry, president of ABC at the time, told the Daily Press she was excited about Black History Month because it spotlights the contributions of Black Americans.
"A lot of people aren't really familiar with Black history beyond what is taught about slavery. There's so much more than that. Black History Month is a month of celebration to showcase the talent and excellence of Black people," said Wharry.
Every year, Rhone said, she strives to host larger scale and more interesting programming than the year previous.
"I'm looking toward Black History Month in February, which will include a trip to Greenwood Rising; tickets to "Aida" in Tulsa, which has a predominately Black cast; an ongoing collaboration with No Parking Studios, which also has NSU alum involved, to create art and community on all campuses; working with Fire in Little Africa to screen the documentary; and community dinners," she said.
Outside of that, Rhone is working to bring local and national political and nonprofit leaders to speak to NSU campus and surrounding communities.
"I'm looking forward to expanding and improving Donning of the Kente, a ceremony that celebrates Black graduates, and creating ceremonies to celebrate our other diverse groups of graduates," Rhone said.
Rhone is also looking into hosting a film festival as well.
"I'm working on the logistics and would like to see this become an annual event," she said.
"I'm working with some community partners to make this happen. I want to showcase films from a variety of up and coming directors from different backgrounds."
