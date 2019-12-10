NSU officer announces bid for sheriff

Manuel Holland Jr. has announced his candidacy for the office of sheriff of Cherokee County.
Holland was born and raised in Cherokee County, in the Woodall community. He attended Woodall School, and then graduated from Tahlequah High School.
Holland has served in law enforcement since 1997, when he started as a reserve deputy for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Since that time, he has served as a patrolman for the town of Locust Grove; chief of police for the town of Spavinaw; patrolman for the town of Hulbert; and is currently serving as sergeant for the Northeastern State University Police Department.
A law enforcement instructor, Holland has taught hundreds of officers in Reserve Peace Officer academies, advanced firearms training, and active shooter response. He will be running on the Republican ticket.
