Northeastern State University has joined more than 160 college presidents and chancellors in committing to full student voter registration and participation in all elections through the All In Campus Democracy Challenge.
To support full student voter participation of all eligible students, All In and its Higher Education Presidents Council has launched a call to action for higher education presidents and chancellors to fully engage students in electoral participation.
NSU President Steve Turner signed on to All In Campus Democracy Challenge's higher education president's commitment.
"I am proud to sign the Higher Education Presidents' Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation," Turner said. "Even though we may find ourselves in information overload, it is essential that we not lose sight of the rights and privileges we have as citizens of the United States of America. Voting is at the top of the list, so on Nov. 3, 2020, our campus stakeholders will be sure to cast their ballots."
While college student voter participation in elections increased from the 2014 midterm election to the recent 2018 midterm election, less than half of college students made their voices heard by casting their ballots. According to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, voter turnout at the more than 1,000 institutions participating in the study increased by 21 points from 19 percent to 40 percent.
"Today, young people are truly seeing how the decisions their elected officials make impact their everyday lives, and in this critical time, ensuring that they are able to make their voices heard safely is critical," said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the All In Campus Democracy Challenge. "We are excited to partner with higher education leaders across the country to change the culture at colleges and universities around engagement in our country's political process. We are calling on all college presidents to make this commitment to their students, campuses and communities."
By signing the pledge, NSU committed to ensuring all eligible students are able to register to vote and cast informed ballots in the 2020 general election and beyond. Further, they committed to fostering campus cultures that support nonpartisan student civic learning, political engagement and student voter participation.
The All In Campus Democracy Challenge is a nonpartisan, national initiative recognizing and supporting campuses as they work to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and full student voter participation. The challenge encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, and make democratic participation a core value on their campus.
More than 650 campuses, enrolling more than 7.5 million students, have joined the challenge since its launch in summer 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.