Northeastern State University will celebrate outstanding students at the 2020 Ovation Awards live April 30 at 6 p.m. on NSU's Facebook page.
The event will recognize scholars for academic excellence, university engagement and contributions to the NSU community. Awards will include Outstanding Freshmen, Outstanding Graduate Students, Student Hall of Fame, Outstanding Seniors, and the announcement of the 2020 Jack Kaufman Senior of Distinction.
"Those we will be honoring have all made significant contributions to the NSU community , and they deserve to be recognized," Daniel Johnson, director of Alumni Services, said. "Though we are unable to gather in person, we still look forward to celebrating each of them through this alternative format."
Join the livestream at www.facebook.com/NSURiverHawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.