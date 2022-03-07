NSU partners with American Legion Post 20 to support local veterans

Northeastern State University and Connors State College have partnered with American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson to sponsor a bus that will provide rides to veterans.
“NSU has always been a great financial partner for us just like this year,” Post 20 Vice Commander Danny Gross said.
Post 20 organizes several outreach programs for veterans and citizens of the surrounding communities each year. One of these programs, Legion Outdoors, uses buses like the one sponsored by NSU to take veterans, their families and other community members on outdoor adventures.
Post 20 also founded A Trail of Honor Flags, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to preserving the memory of fallen veterans through acts such as lining paths and roadways with American flags and laying wreaths on the graves of veterans.
All of the work Post 20 does in the community reflects the values and mission of The American Legion. Some of the legion’s core values include selfless service and family and community engagement, two ideals that are seen in all of the programming and assistance Post 20 provides.
“NSU is proud to work with Post 20 and other organizations to support veterans and their families,” Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery said. “The institution has been recognized as a military-friendly campus and was named a Veteran Employer Champion. NSU continues to make education and careers more accessible to those who have served our country and their families.”
To learn more about Post 20, visit https://www.facebook.com/okpost20. To learn more about NSU Veterans Services, visit www.nsuok.edu/veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.