NSU partners with American Legion Post 20 to support local veterans

Representatives with American Legion Post 20 in Fort Gibson visited the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus on Wednesday to share some of the services they offer, including a shuttle bus for veterans. From left are: NSU President Steve Turner, Danny Gross of Post 20, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry, Vice President of Administration and Finance Christy Landsaw, Kristene Sherbourne of Post 20, Tom Russell of Post 20 , Jess Foreman of Post 20 , Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery and Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman.