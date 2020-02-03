Northeastern State University’s RiverHawks Scholar Program, Oklahoma’s first college program for students with mild/moderate intellectual and-or developmental disabilities, is celebrating another milestone.
A recent partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services allows eligible students up to $3,000 per semester for tuition, room and board, as well as paid internships. Students must be DRS clients with an individual plan for employment, ages 18-24 years old, and enrolled in the NSU RiverHawks Scholar Program. The initial contract expires June 30, and includes two one-year options to renew.
“DRS is happy to partner with Northeastern State University’s RiverHawks Scholar Program for our clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Melinda Fruendt, Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services executive director. “We acknowledge the vision and leadership of the Lead Learn Live program, which launched and continues to support this program in Oklahoma and across the nation.
“Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve an opportunity to participate in college courses and experience residential life on campus, while completing internships on and off campus that prepare them to be productive, taxpaying employees in the future.”
In May 2018, NSU joined Lead Learn Live to create the RiverHawks Scholar Program, the first of its kind in Oklahoma. This program provides an inclusive four-year, post-secondary certificate opportunity for students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
The program’s goals are based on four pillars: independent living, social skills, academics and career readiness; with the ultimate goal for the scholars being to live independently and be gainfully employed in something they enjoy after they complete the program.
"We are thrilled to partner with DRS to provide financial resources to current and future students in the program,” Justin Chase, director of the RiverHawks Scholar Program said. “This collaboration will open doors for students who may not have otherwise been able to participate in the RiverHawks Scholars program."
On Feb. 7, the RiverHawks Scholar Program will host an open house on the Tahlequah campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/2CJgbM6.
For more information about the RiverHawks Scholar Program, call at 918-444-3711, or visit www.nsuok.edu/RHScholar.
