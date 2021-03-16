Following the death of Stone Foltz during an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, all new member activities of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity - including those at Northeastern State University - have been suspended nationwide by the organization itself.
The local chapter is putting a hold on all events for the spring 2021 class, and members hope they'll be able reflect and grow from what transpired in Bowling Green. There, Foltz was given what was described as "a copious amount of alcohol" during a function off campus, and then dropped off at his apartment by other "Pikes."
Pi Kappa Alpha's Theta Epsilon chapter is one of the largest fraternities at NSU. While the alleged hazing incident had no direct correlation to NSU's chapter, local members are still concerned.
"With the recent events at Bowling Green, the National headquarters of Pi Kappa Alpha have decided to suspend all new member activities across the nation," said Casey Edwards, president of the NSU chapter. "A family lost their son, and the least we can do is stop our new member activities out of respect to the family."
The Theta Epsilon chapter has a strict no-hazing policy, as do all NSU fraternities. Patrick Gormley, senior member of the Theta Epsilon chapter, has previously held the member at-large office. The duty of this position is to act as an unbiased arbiter for fraternity discussions and to focus on the morality of situations.
"We do not condone any actions involving hazing nor do we see it as a way to successfully develop our new members into men of good character," said Gormley
The Theta Epsilon chapter is not without a controversial history. In 2014, it faced an investigation by the school administration after a claim was made that local members were hazing students. However, Edwards said this was in the past, and no members present during these incidents are still active or involved.
"As president of the Pi Kappa Alpha Thea Epsilon chapter at NSU, I proudly state that we are a non-hazing fraternity. We understand the consequences of hazing can result in expulsion [and] removed from campus, as well as an extremely dangerous and immoral activity," said Edwards.
The suspension by the national chapter is indefinite.
