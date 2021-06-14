Officers recently responded to a two-vehicle crash and a report of a vehicle broken into on the Northeastern State University campus.
On June 8, NSU Police officers were dispatched to the Event Center on a report of a vehicle break-in. The student said her brown purse was stolen out of her car, along with her driver’s license.
Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash June 6 in the parking lot of the Webb Building. The two students exchanged information before leaving the scene.
On June 1, officers responded to eight reports of “fire trouble” at the optometry building, John Vaughan Library, the University Center, Haskell Hall, and the science building. There was a motorist assist on North Grand Avenue.
Throughout the day on June 2, there were three reports of "fire trouble" at the library, optometry building, University Center, Haskell Hall, science building, and business and technology building.
Officers responded to a report of a traffic violation on North Grand Avenue. According to the report, a non-student was pulled over after running a stop sign. Officers discover the driver’s license was expired and the vehicle didn’t have insurance. The driver was cited and the vehicle was impounded. There was also one report of a fire alarm at Seminary Suites.
On June 3, there were six reports of fire trouble at the optometry building, the library, University Center, Leoser Complex, and science building, and one report of an injured person at the financial aid office.
Officers responded to Ross Hall June 4 to investigate a vandalism. There were six reports of fire trouble throughout campus and one report of an open door in Ross Hall.
Eight reports of fire trouble were filed June 5, and two motorist assists. On June 6, officers responded to eight reports of fire trouble on campus, and a report of suspicious circumstances at Courtside Apartments.
Officers responded to 10 reports of fire trouble reported June 7 and a report of a breaking and entering at the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity house. A storage box was broken into, but no items were missing and no suspects had been identified.
There were 10 reports of fire trouble throughout campus on June 8, two thefts and a burglary, suspicious circumstances, and theft from a building.
On June 9, there were five reports of fire trouble and one disturbance reported on campus.
