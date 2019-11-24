NSU police investigating vandalism

Northeastern State University Police are investigating vandalism to the Be the Change fountain which occurred sometime Thursday morning.
The culprit used purple spray paint to mark the words "F**k college" across the fountain.
The Tahlequah Police Department also received reports of vandalism that occurred the same night using similar or the same spray paint.
A white Ford Mustang parked at Scholars Inn apartments was spray painted with the words "slut" and "p**sy."
NSU Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Patti Buhl said they have numerous leads they are following up on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.