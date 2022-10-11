NSU PR master's degree builds skills with teaching theory

NSU's College of Liberal Arts officially introduced the Master of Arts in Public Relations degree this fall semester.
The program has been in the works for several years and aims to equip students with the experience to put into practice what is learned in a classroom and apply it to a future career.
Dr. Mike Chanslor, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, instructed several communication and media studies classes during his time at NSU. Chanslor, alongside other faculty, worked to establish the new degree in an effort to remain attentive to student needs.
“The program is a response to what we felt was more in an area of student demand,” said Chanslor. “Several years back, the university hired a consulting firm that analyzed data which asked ‘what programs do people look up? How many hits are these institutions that carry a PR master’s getting?’ That’s part of our job, to be as responsive to students wants as we can. That’s the genesis of this program, hearing from the students.”
The communication master's previously offered at NSU has been phased out as the PR program takes its place. Students enrolled in the former master's program will finish out their degree as planned, while new students have the opportunity to be the first to experience the latest classes.
“We aren't replacing the communication master’s. The word we use is sunset, so anyone who is in it will be taken care of,” said Chanslor. “When you make curriculum changes, you don’t just say ‘oh, we are done doing that.’ We take care of the students who are currently in that program while at the same time instituting the other.”
The program is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and is offered online. Made up of 30 semester hours, the curriculum offers a wide variety of classes to instill in students a mastery in this specific field.
“Each course is designed to give skills,” said Chanslor. “In other words, this is a very applied degree. It’s not that theory won’t be discussed because theory is important, but it will be linked to application. The purpose of this degree is to produce students who have learned skills that can be applied in the profession.”
Each class has been specifically designed to instruct students on the foremost strategies of crisis communication, how to direct a brand's image, and methods to sway or master public opinion, among other things.
Dr. Dana Eversole, department chair and professor of media studies, outlined the courses for the long-awaited program. Eversole has taught at NSU for a number of years and looks forward to implementing the new curriculum.
“This program covers anything from brand image to crisis to public relations strategies,” said Eversole. “If they’re working in industry and they don’t have a PR background, this will give them everything they need to continue in industry and possibly give them a leg up in their position.”
Some of the classes offered include a focus on brand image alongside media, which examines branding for small businesses, chains, or nonprofit organizations. Another class centers around analyzing social media practices, while learning to effectively execute creative posts on various social networks. These can prove to be beneficial to the student looking to better understand how to navigate the social media terrain, or for those who have the experience, to strengthen abilities in that arena.
“For students who do have a PR undergrad, this will enhance the way they conduct business, or how they look at it,” said Eversole. “This program is so up-to-date and really in tune with what’s happening in the world right now.”
Whether a student has a specific career in mind or is looking to develop skills that will translate across many fields, NSU's PR master's program is equipped to arm those interested with the expertise to go far.
“You can do anything with a PR degree,” said Cassie Freise, media studies instructor. “There isn’t an organization on the planet that doesn’t need a PR practitioner on their board.”
For more information about the PR master's, email Dr. Dana Eversole at eversole@nsuok.edu or call 918-444-2891. To learn more on how to apply to NSU's graduate program, visit www.gradcollege.nsuok.edu/ApplyforAdmission.
