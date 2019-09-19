Northeastern State University, in partnership with the NSU Foundation and NSU Alumni Association, will host the 22nd annual Emerald Ball presented by the Cherokee Nation Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Senator Herb Rozell Ballroom on the Tahlequah campus.
NSU’s premier gala benefiting student scholarships, Emerald 22 will feature a Studio 54 vibe and the groovy sounds and moves of In10City Band.
As part of homecoming festivities, the evening will include fine dining, recognitions, auctions and drawings. The gala will begin with the Patrons Reception presented by Northeastern Health System at 6 p.m. The formal program is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Continuing with tradition, one lucky attendee will win a piece of emerald jewelry donated by Meigs Jewelry. Live and silent auctions will feature travel opportunities and one-of-a-kind items.
NSU’s 2019 Distinguished Alumna Dr. Lahoma Schultz and Outstanding Young Alumna Chrissi Nimmo will also be recognized during the event.
“Since Emerald Ball became NSU's primary fundraising event for student scholarships in 2014, we've raised over $215,000 in proceeds for NSU scholarships," said Peggy Glenn, executive director of the NSU Foundation. "The funds have helped build up endowments for general scholarships, the NSU Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship, and the new Emerald in the Rough Scholarship, which is being awarded again this year to three NSU students who have overcome a particularly rough patch during their studies at NSU."
Tickets for the event are $175. Additional donor recognition levels are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 918-444-4200 or visit nsualumni.com/homecoming.
