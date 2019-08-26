The fall 2019 Science and Technology Seminar Series at the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus begins Sept. 4.
Presented by the Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions and arranged by Dr. John de Banzie, professor of biology, the series includes speakers with topics of interest in six areas of study.
On Sept. 4, “Nitrogen fertilization and carbon assimilation across scales: leaf level to global change,” will be presented by Dr. Liz Waring, representing the Department of Natural Sciences, Northeastern State University.
“Novel insights into Sjogren’s syndrome revealed through genomic approaches” will be presented by Dr. Kathy Sivils, representing the Arthritis and Immunology Program, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, on Sept. 18.
Amanda Scholes, representing the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Arkansas, will present “Dissecting the natural variation of stress signaling in yeast” on Oct. 2.
On Oct. 16, “Bioluminescent marine bacteria: Identifying the light switch(es) and biological benefit of light production” will be presented by Dr. Anne Dunn, representing the Department of Microbiology and Plant Biology, University of Oklahoma.
Dr. Craig Davis, representing the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Oklahoma State University, will present “Thermal constraints in a changing climate: What is the future for Northern Bobwhite?” on Oct. 30.
On Nov. 13, “Archaeological insights from geophysical prospecting in the Great Plains,” will be presented by Dr. Ken Kvamme, representing the Department of Anthropology, University of Arkansas.
Each one-hour lecture begins at 3 p.m. at the NSU Tahlequah campus in the Science Building, Room 160. There is no charge to attend the seminar and the series and events are open to all who wish to attend.
For more information, contact de Banzie at debanzie@nsuok.edu.
