The spring 2020 Science and Technology Seminar Series at the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus begins Jan. 29.
Presented by the Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions and arranged by Dr. Mark Paulissen, professor of biology, the series includes speakers with topics of interest in six areas of study.
Each one-hour lecture begins at 3:30 p.m. at the NSU Tahlequah campus in the Science Building, Room 160.
• Jan. 29, “Skinny jeans or skinny genes: microRNAs controlling body fat” presented by Dr. Jin Seo, representing the Department of Biology, Rogers State University.
• Feb. 12, “Invasive pythons: successes, challenges, and the future” presented by Dr. J. D. Wilson, representing the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Arkansas.
• Feb. 26, “Structural characterization of glycomembrane proteins involved in human disease” presented by Dr. Gabriel Cook, representing the Department of Chemistry, Oklahoma State University.
• March 11, “Multi-layered security systems in plant immunity” presented by Dr. Heejin Too, representing the Department of Plant Biology, Ecology and Evolution, Oklahoma State University.
• April 1, “Affecting the microbiota to alter host health” presented by Dr. Abby Geis, representing the Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Pharmacology, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
• April 15, a presentation by Dr. Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan, representing the Center of Indigenous Health Research and Policy, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
There is no charge to attend the seminar series. Events are open to all who wish to attend.
For more information, contact Paulissen at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
