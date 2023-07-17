OKLAHOMA CITY — Outgoing Northeastern State University President Steve Turner is among 12 individuals the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society will welcome into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame in 2023.
This year’s inductees include: Dr. Terry D. Britton, president of Rose State College, 2006-'13; Dr. Cheryl Evans, president of Northern Oklahoma College, 2011-'21; Dr. Pamela Martin Fry, president of Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 2019-'22; J. Loy “Jay” Helm, chairman of American Residential Group and Oklahoma State Regent for Higher Education, 2013-'22; Dr. James Hess, current vice provost for graduate programs at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences; Dr. Adolph Linscheid, president of East Central University, 1920-'49; Joseph L. Parker, Jr., chairman of Anchor Stone, and Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education since 2005; Dr. William Radke, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of Central Oklahoma, 2005-'13; Liesa Richter, JD, Floyd & Martha Norris chair in law and George Lynn Cross research professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Law; Dr. Jeanetta Davis Sims, professor and dean emeritus, Jackson College of Graduate Studies at UCO; Dr. John Cameron Muhlenberg Starkey, late professor at the Wimberly School of Religion, Oklahoma City University; and Dr. Steve Turner, president of NSU since 2012.
The 29th annual induction ceremony and banquet will be held on Nov. 6 in the Nigh University Center’s Grand Ballroom at the University of Central Oklahoma. The cost is $100 per person, $950 per table, with tickets available starting in late September.
The Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society was established in 1991 as a nonprofit to support awareness of higher education’s vital role in Oklahoma history and honor individuals, living and deceased, for outstanding service to higher education in the state. Since its establishment in 1994, the society has inducted almost 300 educators, administrators, and others who have made distinguished contributions to higher education into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been employed full-time by an institution or institutions of higher education in Oklahoma as a faculty member, administrator, or staff for a minimum of 10 years and demonstrated excellence in scholarship, teaching, research, administration, outreach, or public service, or any combination thereof, and in doing so brought honor and distinction to Oklahoma higher education. In addition, individuals who have performed meritorious service to higher education within the state may be considered for induction.
Donations to OHEHS in honor of a 2023 OHEHS Hall of Fame inductee can be made through the website and will be printed in the program if made before Oct. 1.
For more information, contact Dr. Donna Castle Richardson, OHEHS executive director, at 19400 Stubblefield Lanes, Edmond, OK, 73012 or drichardson@ou.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.