In October 1935, the prospect of a new Bureau of Indian Affairs hospital was met with great enthusiasm by the Tahlequah community. Rumor became a reality in November 1936 when construction of the new hospital began.
The entire community had a huge celebration on Aug. 1, 1938, when a new 75-bed hospital built by the Works Progress Administration opened at a total cost of $320,000. It was staffed with 25 doctors and nurses.
The original W.W. Hastings Hospital served Indian Country well for 45 years. In 1983, the Cherokee Nation built a new hospital and vacated the old building. The building sat empty for four years and suffered from neglect and vandalism. Perhaps the only permanent residents during that time were a group of masked bandits, commonly known as raccoons.
In 1987, the federal government declared the building and the adjacent 6.52 acres as surplus and deeded the old hospital and land to Northeastern State University. There were restrictive covenants put in place for 30 years. The property was to be used for educational purposes only, could not be sold, or leased, etc. These restrictions expired on Dec. 9, 2017.
Like Paul Harvey said, “Now for the rest of the story.”
In 1979, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, with the support of the Oklahoma Legislature, established the Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University. It was located in Wyly Hall – a dormitory for 125 single women, built in 1968.
By the mid-'80s, the OCO had outgrown its space and needed to relocate. Although some estimates to renovate the old hospital were about $2 million in 1988, $250,000 was allocated to start the renovation.
With jubilation, in January 1991, the OCO moved from Wyly Hall to the renovated hospital. For 31 years, the original W.W. Hastings Indian Health Services Hospital has been the home of one of the most outstanding Colleges of Optometry in the United States. However, an 86-year-old building with serious substandard air flow problems, water infiltration, cramped patient rooms, and minimal congregate space only worsened when COVID-19 arrived in Oklahoma in March 2020.
The COVID pandemic reminded us about the importance of an easily cleanable facility, protective measures for patients to include social distancing, and the value and importance of human touch and family support. The limited space in the building makes social distancing almost impossible.
NSU’s new 101,500-square-foot facility will simultaneously create a seamless connection between hands-on learning, continuing education, and clinic operations. The current design includes academic and clinical space and is projected to cost $33,357,300 – construction, site work, furnishings/equipment, and architectural/engineering.
Here at home, the Cherokee Nation, the City of Tahlequah, and Cherokee County Commissioners have approved funding to support the new complex. On June 15, the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 8XX, which provides a grant of $15 million in ARPA funds to NSU. The Senate approved the bill on June 13. In accordance with Article VI Section 111 of the Oklahoma Constitution, Senate Bill 8XX became law without the governor’s signature on June 22, 2022.
This is a major project for our region and state. State funding would not have been approved without the support of both chambers. There were champions who helped NSU secure the funds. The authors of SB 8XX are Sen. Roger Thompson and in the House, Rep. Kevin Wallace and State Rep. Bob Culver. ARPA Subcommittee co-chairs Sen. John Haste and Rep. Kyle Hilbert kept the project moving along. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton was vigilant and fully engaged. Rep. Carl Newton, one of the first 24 students admitted to OCO in the inaugural class in 1979, was very supportive, as was Secretary Brian Bingman, Oklahoma’s Secretary of State, who toured OCO on behalf of the governor.
Within the next 30 months, the entire community will have another huge celebration as we open the doors to the new Oklahoma College of Optometry. None of this would be possible if a hospital hadn’t been built by the WPA in 1936 and, ultimately, donated to NSU in 1987.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
