NSU President's column: There is still cause for celebration

This month, 1,321 Northeastern State University graduates "virtually walked" during Spring 2020 Commencement, commemorated entirely online. Nearly 6,650 messages, videos or photos congratulating these graduates were submitted to recognize their accomplishments, and all students, their family and friends feel justifiably proud of their achievements.
The circumstances that led to this unprecedented method of recognition have been extraordinary, as has been the resolve and good spirits of the students, faculty and staff who participated in this first-of-a-kind effort. To see the web commemoration of Spring Commencement 2020, go to www.nsuok.edu/Commencement.aspx.
We also enjoyed several end-of-year virtual recognition events to honor the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 and our employees. The Honors and Ovations Program recognized academic achievement, outstanding seniors, honor society, outstanding graduate student, and Hall of Fame selectees. During the week of April 20, we sent several emails recognizing tenure, promotions, retirements, President's Ambassador Network professional development awards, Faculty Circle of Excellence, Star and Rising Star for staff, and Model the Way Awards to name a few. These recognitions provided a brief respite from the nine-week focus on COVID-19.
We are continuing our systematic preparation for the fall semester. The cities of Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow have adopted, in principle, the three-phased Open-Up and Recover Safely Plan put forward by Gov. Stitt. Our plans will conform to the regional and statewide approaches.
Using this as a foundation for moving forward, on Monday, May 17, we began our Return to Campus Plan for staff who have been teleworking or on a rotational schedule. Our staff was sent detailed information through internal communications from their supervisor earlier this month.
It is our intention to be fully operational in the fall semester, beginning with a variety of activities such as Welcome Week, the opening of our residence halls, and our annual Opening Meeting during the week of Aug. 9. This means in-person classes will take place, and residence halls will be open. Of course, there will be modifications to what "fully operational" means in our "new normal" environment. As always, our first priority will continue to be the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and the communities where our campuses are located. If there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state or region, we will move to an online-only delivery model. In the spring semester, we demonstrated we could pivot quickly if it is necessary.
As we approach the summer months, we must remain diligent with our efforts to keep our communities safe. While we will miss the large numbers of summer camp participants and community members utilizing campus services, it is with an abundance of caution that we modify services. Therefore, all summer programs typically conducted on campus may be offered online if possible. However, the final decision to hold camps will be made after the city of Tahlequah moves to its Phase 3 on June 5. If camps are allowed, they will follow all CDC guidelines. Additionally, the RiverHawks Wellness Center (The Fit) will reopen on June 5. The pool will reopen on the same day, provided we have enough certified lifeguards.
We are continuing to work closely with all levels of government, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and concerned citizens. This spirit of cooperation and caring is already allowing our community to better provide for the needs of our citizens and visitors. There is every reason to believe this approach will continue to be effective in the future. As we have done for over two months, we will follow a common-sense approach that is practical, inclusive, fair, and proactive.
As of this writing, the financial toll on NSU and the entire State System of Higher Education is sobering. The financial outlook for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is tough, but would have been worse if not for the Oklahoma House and Senate. NSU's state appropriation was cut by 3.9 percent. Unfortunately, this continues a funding pattern that has plagued public higher education for over a decade.
We all long for better days, and they certainly will come. But until they do, we know we can rely on the collective response of our community members, alumni, students, faculty and staff to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in inspirational and encouraging ways. Please keep supporting each other in the days and weeks ahead.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
